Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

