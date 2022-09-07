Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. 1,114,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

