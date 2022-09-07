DecentBet Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $34,853.10 and $64.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,354.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022737 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

