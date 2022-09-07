Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ (DPH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,200 ($50.75) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:DPH traded down GBX 15.87 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,154.13 ($38.11). 250,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,578.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,678.91. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,066 ($37.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,707.66.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

