Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 13%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 137,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 244,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 23.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$63.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 15.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

