Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €75.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCOTF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

