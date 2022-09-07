Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lifted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $67.79. 380,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,941,987. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

