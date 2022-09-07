DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.13

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $340,675.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,416,546 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

