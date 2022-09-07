Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.42 million and a PE ratio of -23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

