DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 99.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

