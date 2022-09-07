DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $117.61 on Major Exchanges

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $26.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $117.61 or 0.00622307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,909 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

