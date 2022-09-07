Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,051. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

