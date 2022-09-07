Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 6,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

