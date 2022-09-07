disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $445,041.78

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $445,041.78 and $58,143.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00875476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016062 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,430,757 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
