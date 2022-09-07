DOGGY Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $205,393.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00875476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016062 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
