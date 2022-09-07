Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Donut has a market cap of $173,064.18 and $106.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00854396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015946 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

