DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (RATING) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $297,096.92 and approximately $27,074.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

