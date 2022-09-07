Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 3.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. 68,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,801. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

