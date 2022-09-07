EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 710 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded down $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $197.73. 49,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.30.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

