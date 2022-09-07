EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. 272,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

