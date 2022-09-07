EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 20,450 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 79,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,761. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.