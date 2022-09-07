EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.30. 31,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,249. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

