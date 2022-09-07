EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 144,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

