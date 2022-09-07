EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,111. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

