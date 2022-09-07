EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

