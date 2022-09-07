EAM Investors LLC Buys 2,980 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.90% of RCM Technologies worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

