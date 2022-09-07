EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

