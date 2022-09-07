EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,523,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

MUR stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.