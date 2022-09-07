EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cabot by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 688,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cabot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.