EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Option Care Health Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Option Care Health Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.