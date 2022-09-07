EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Option Care Health Stock Up 3.9 %

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,003,846 shares of company stock valued at $363,231,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

