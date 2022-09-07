EAM Investors LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

