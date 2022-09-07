EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,110 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $162.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

