EAM Investors LLC Sells 38,498 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.71% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPM. Roth Capital cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

