EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.2 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

