EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.42% of Quad/Graphics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

