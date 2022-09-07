Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,276,000 after buying an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

