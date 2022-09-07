Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE ESTC traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. 26,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after buying an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Elastic by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.