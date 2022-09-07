Element Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Callon Petroleum Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of CPE stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,872. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.72.
Callon Petroleum Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
