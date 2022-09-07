Element Capital Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

EQR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,141. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.