Element Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INVH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. 64,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,768. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

