Element Capital Management LLC Invests $401,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 25.6% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,799,000 after acquiring an additional 728,795 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

