Element Capital Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,494. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.87.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

