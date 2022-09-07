Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

AVB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

