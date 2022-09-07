Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,514. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.