Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $91,207,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 595.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $346.71. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,451. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

