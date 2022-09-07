Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 1,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ELEEF. CIBC raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

