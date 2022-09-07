Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Emeco’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Emeco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08.

Emeco Company Profile

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Emeco Holdings Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

