Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

