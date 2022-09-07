EMG Holdings L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

EMG Holdings L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.32% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAQC. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 101.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

