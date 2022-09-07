EMG Holdings L.P. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

EMG Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 212,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

